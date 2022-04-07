All flights canceled from UK airports today

Another day, another constant stream of travel chaos.

Passengers attempting to fly over the Easter holiday faced hours of security queues and delays as well as last-minute flight cancellations at airports across the UK.

British Airways and EasyJet have both laid off hundreds of services over the past few days, mainly citing the need to accelerate recruitment amid a staff shortage due to illness and a renewed rise in travel demand.

on Wednesday Independent Calculates that British Airways has canceled 54 short-haul flights to and from its main hub, London Heathrow. This does not include “long-term” cancellations such as links with Moscow.

EasyJet has halted at least 58 departures from or within the UK, with its largest base, Gatwick, the worst affected.

