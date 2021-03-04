All hopes on Sudeep Kishan Pins A1 Express – TheMiracleTech

The countdown to the theatrical outing of the A1 Express has begun. In a few hours, the sports drama is coming out of public judgment. A carved to perform energetic roles himself, Sundardeep Kishan comes out of his comfort zone and played a challenging role as a hockey player in the film directed by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu.

From teasers to songs to trailers, all the promotional content has been well received by the film buffs. Primarily, the trailer was viewed more than 10 million times for the first time in his career. Being supported as the first Telugu film on the hockey backdrop, A1 Express has earned a lot of enthusiasm, thanks to aggressive promotion from a young and capable team.

Movies in sports backdrops generate special interest among viewers and hockey is a sport that gives viewers an edge over the seat experience. The final 23 minute hockey episode called for a selling point.

Above all, Sundardeep Kishan and the team seem quite confident. The young hero sets many hopes to make a comeback to the film vigorously and make it the biggest hit of his career.

