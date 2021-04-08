“All Kevin Durant had to do was run and I’d have passed him the ball”: Warriors’ Draymond Green recollects what his mental makeup before his infamous fight with KD | The SportsRush

The Golden State Warriors were de facto favorites for the 3 seasons that they had Kevin Durant. But Draymond Green accelerated his exit.

KD is one of the greatest scorers in NBA history. He won his first scoring title at the age of 22, becoming the youngest player ever to do so in 2010. Durant carried this streak on for 4 more years at OKC.

Those seasons came with 3 scoring titles and a 50-40-90 season thrown in. Durant suffered the first major injury of his career in 2014-15, but bounced back with a vengeance the following season.

What happened after Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals? Did @Money23Green call @KDTrey5 “crying” from the parking lot? KD and Draymond break it down on the new episode off #TheETCs →🎧 https://t.co/LadrGGlu7q pic.twitter.com/vHHGChwiFM — Boardroom (@boardroom) April 8, 2021

Also Read: “Draymond Green did not call Kevin Durant from the parking lot after Game 7”: The Warriors’ DPOY reveals how he recruited KD from the OKC Thunder in 2016

KD’s Thunder then infamously blew a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference Finals to the 73-9 Warriors. This precipitated in KD walking out from the Thunder and signing with Golden State.

Draymond Green and Kevin Durant narrate what exactly went down in their 2018 spat

The Warriors lost a close first matchup of the season to the Clippers in overtime in mid-November. This happened when Draymond Green was unable to make the right play as the Warriors trailed by two, turning the ball over to the Clippers and putting paid to their hopes of a W.

After Durant scolded Green for not passing him the ball, Green said “Hey, motherfker I do this too! I was going to give your a the ball if you weren’t b****ing! I do this too!”

DeMarcus Cousins immediately pulled Green away, and told him to “shut the fck up.” “No, that’s bullshit,” Green responded. “Nobody says shit to K. All he had to do was fcking run, and I would have pitched him the f*cking ball back.”

Draymond and KD told the full real story of the infamous bench fight. More: https://t.co/M29pCshS7C pic.twitter.com/eqTwsBOemB — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) April 8, 2021

Also Read: “Kevin Durant left the rust in the dust”: Skip Bayless has heady praise for the Nets’ superstar on his perfect performance off the bench in his return game

What followed after was the words that Draymond could never take back: “We don’t need you, we won without you.” Those words must have stung KD to no end, and that was the point of no return for him.