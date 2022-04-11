All Leicester City fans say the same thing after Crystal Palace win

Fans react to Leicester City’s 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at King Power Stadium this afternoon.

The hosts returned to winning ways thanks to goals from Ademola Lukman, who hit the opener in the first half, following an assist from Kiernan Duesbury-Hall, who then scored himself. The midfielder scored his first goal of the season on the verge of half-time, before Palace halved the deficit after the hour mark.

The sides were level on 37 points before the game. Brendan Rodgers’s side now have a three-point margin in the London outfit and Patrick Vieira’s side have two games to go.

READ MORE: Leicester City with impressive Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in player ratings v Crystal Palace win

READ MORE: Leicester City 2-1 Crystal Palace react live as Rogers …