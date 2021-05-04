ENTERTAINMENT

All matches of IPL 2021 canceled

Sports desk. The second wave of Corona virus has created a furore in the country. Since last week, more than three and a half lakh new patients are getting daily. There is an atmosphere of panic due to the continuous increase in the number of deaths from corona patients and covid. The country’s health system collapsed. Beds, ventilators, remodevir and oxygen shortage continue in hospitals across the country. Hundreds of people are dying without treatment.

The cremation ghats have to wait for several hours for the cremation of the dead bodies. Vaccination campaigns in many states seem to be eclipsed by the lack of vaccine. Friends, this effect was seen on the 14th season of the IPL. This season has been postponed after players were found to be corona infected one by one in ipl.

Friends, let me tell you that after several IPL players got corona infected (BCCI), all the remaining matches of this season have been canceled. BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla informed about this. The decision was taken after reports of 8 players and two members of the coaching staff, including players Varun Chakraborty, Sandeep Warrier, Wriddhiman Saha, Amit Mishra and bowling coach Balaji, came positive in two days. The BCCI said that it was necessary to cancel the tournament. The board will make full arrangements for every player and support staff joining the league to be safely delivered to their home.

