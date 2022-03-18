all new royal enfield bullet 350 launch: All new bullet 350 to launch after new classic 350, see leaked images, looks and features – after new classic 350, royal enfield is all set to launch all new bullet 350 soon in india, see first image

Last year, Royal Enfield gave great news to the customers by launching the all new Classic 350, an updated model of its best selling motorcycle Classic 350 and now the company is going to launch the next generation model of Bullet 350, another very popular motorcycle in the 350 cc segment. Yes, the All New Bullet 350 can be launched soon and its first testing image has been revealed. Royal Enfield is preparing to launch bikes like Hunter 350, Super Meteor 650 and Shotgun 650 this year. Let us tell you all the other details including the potential, look and features of the new Bullet 350.

Better than ever Bullet 350

Leaked image of New Generation Royal Enfield Bullet 350 surfaced in the past. Somebody leaked its image during testing. The new Bullet 350 can be launched in India next year. The new Bullet 350 will be developed on the company’s new J-Series platform, like the new Classic 350 and Meteor 350, which offers more power and less vibration along with better performance. The 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will see a 349cc single cylinder air-cooled engine, which will be capable of generating 20.2bhp power and 27Nm torque. This bike will get a 5 speed gearbox.

Leaked image of the new Bullet 350 (Photo: Rushlane)

Possible looks and features

Talking about the possible look and features of the new Royal Enfield Bullet 350, then it will get a redesigned circular headlamp, single seat and new taillamp as well as round rear view mirror, longer handlebar, twin shock absorbers, new front disc brake and rear drum brake. Many special features can be seen including single channel ABS. Tripper navigation can be seen in the upcoming 2023 New Bullet 350. Let us tell you that this week, Royal Enfield has launched its new adventure bike Royal Enfield Scream 411, which is a lighter variant of the Himalayan. More new bikes are going to be launched in the coming time.

