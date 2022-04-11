All results in figures and maps

Fig data – First Estimate, Avoidance Rate, Score Map by Municipality… View the results of the 2022 presidential election, in real time.

On Sunday 10 April, 48.7 million voters were called to choose two candidates who would compete to be the ninth president of the Fifth Republic on 24 April. The hour of choice has come between doubt and avoidance. It is true that this presidential election had difficulty keeping the French interesting: after months of an unusual campaign involving the Covid-19 pandemic – the end of which is still hard to see – then it is the war in Ukraine that stalled the campaign .

first round results

In the race for Elysee, which of the twelve candidates passed the first round? In the last elections, in a span of five years, the couple…