All Star Musical: Celebrities participating and what the ITV show is about

Back for one more episode is ITV’s All Star Musical where six celebrities will step up and perform hits from a range of musicals. TV presenter and singer John Barrowman will host the show after being dropped from Dancing on Ice.

Before the winner is crowned, each celebrity will perform a song from a musical, while backed by a full West End ensemble and a live orchestra. Before performing, six celebrities will undergo a musical theater masterclass from Elaine Paige, Samantha Barks and Trevor Dion Nichols.

Celebrities participating included Good Morning Britain presenter Alex Beresford, actress Jacqueline Jossa, wildlife presenter Michaela Strachan, Lisa George of Coronation Street, James Bond actor Colin Salmon and rugby star Danny Care. While ITV has not announced…