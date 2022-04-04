All Star Musical: Why was John Barrowman dropped from Dancing on Ice when he returned to prime-time TV?

Former Dancing on Ice judge John Barrowman is presenting prime-time TV as he hosts the All Star Musical on ITV. He was axed and banished from the 2022 series Dancing on Ice after he admitted to sexual misconduct.

John first appeared as a judge on Dancing on Ice in 2019 and participated in the show himself as a contestant in 2006. He has been accused of exposing himself to his former colleagues while working for the BBC on Doctor Who and the spin-off Torchwood. ,

John described his actions as “tomfoolery” when he apologized and said he did not remember any particular incident. He also stated that the behavior was “high-spirited” and not sexual in nature.

The Guardian reported that many…