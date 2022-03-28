All the boys’ victory got out of hand

It is true that it remains one of the undefeated teams in the championship. It is true that in relation to the image he left in 2021, he had grown greatly at the hands of Anibal Biggery. However, All Boys’ draw against Riestra ended in a loss at Floresta. reason? He was at the forefront of the scoreboard throughout the game and in the final stages, he escaped from it.

El Albo took the lead in the first half with the scoring ability of Octavio Bianchi. With 1–0, the local took control of the game and managed the thread of the match. As if that weren’t enough, Black and White faced the expulsion of Gustavo Fernández (he would end up with nine players for Acua’s red card) to complicate his chances of a comeback. Anyway, the trip was purely …