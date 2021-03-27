All the horrifying celebrity stalker stories to make your skin crawl – Film Daily

Fame, as many individuals say, is a double-edged sword. Although, lately, it looks like a kind of spinning circles the place individuals would lob knives at you. However, you recognize, it’s mainly the identical factor. Amidst the various different inconveniences that celebrities should cope with, there’s one that’s, maybe, probably the most harmful: the movie star stalker. The movie star stalker can result in some very sad endings.

These so-called “tremendous followers” not solely endanger the lifetime of the stalker movie star, however the lives of these round them. Stalking stays against the law that may destroy a life, despite the fact that it at all times feels so onerous for these circumstances to be taken significantly. Listed here are some movie star stalker tales that will make you suppose twice about fame & fortune.

Rebecca Schaeffer

In 1989, this 21-year-old actress was poised for her huge break. Sadly, Rebecca Schaeffer’s life was lower tragically quick by her movie star stalker, Robert John Bardo. Bardo turned obsessive about Schaeffer after her starring function within the CBS sitcom, My Sister Sam, which was cancelled after two seasons on account of failing rankings. Bardo, nevertheless, was infuriated by a extra scandalous film function Schaeffer took.

Utilizing DMV information, the movie star stalker was in a position to get Schaeffer’s condo tackle. After visiting her as soon as at her residence, he returned later to shoot her in level clean vary. Bardo was arrested the following day and was sentenced to life with out the opportunity of parole. Federal legal guidelines have been modified to make it troublesome to get somebody’s tackle from DMV information and California enacted the primary anti-stalking legal guidelines.

Keira Knightley

It’s at all times worse when a star stalker brings your loved ones into the combination. In 2017, Mark Revill stalked Keira Knightley, her husband James Righton, and the couple’s two-year-old. He stalked them, delivered handwritten letters to their tackle, and tweeted out loss of life threats. In a single occasion, he confirmed up on the household’s residence to meow by their letterbox. Righton needed to chase Revill away.

Revill claimed to have executed this as a result of he was in love with Knightley and needed to point out her his music. As a substitute, as she learn in a sufferer influence assertion, he made her terrified to go away her own residence. Revill, who has been identified with paranoid schizophrenia, was ordered to be held at a psychiatric hospital indefinitely. In the meantime, we hoped that Knightley and her household have moved elsewhere.

Justin Bieber

Individuals have a number of conflicting emotions in regards to the Beebs as an artist, however nobody has ever needed to see him kidnapped & mutilated. However that’s what his stalker want to do if he can ever get away of jail. Dana Martin, a convicted felon serving life in a New Mexico jail, conspired with former inmate Mark Staake and Staake’s nephew Tanner Ruane to kidnap Bieber in 2012 whereas he was performing in NYC.

The trio, horrifyingly, deliberate to kill 4 individuals within the assault. Ruane was additionally speculated to castrate Bieber along with the homicide, which was foiled when Martin turned his co-conspirators into the police. Throughout a 2013 interview, Martin shared his disturbing fantasies about what he would do to Bieber, “If I used to be free, right here’s what I’d need to do — put Bieber in a cage, rape him repeatedly, and put it on YouTube.”

Taylor Swift

In 2015, Taylor Swift’s father, Scott, acquired some disturbing letters from a person named Frank Edward Hoover, who promised to kill your entire Swift household. Within the letters, Hoover referred to himself as “the true son of God” and known as the Swift household “devils”. He was ultimately arrested in 2016 after following Swift from a live performance to a non-public airplane, which is terrifying.

Hoover acquired inside 25 to 50 ft of Swift’s automobile earlier than her bodyguards stopped her movie star stalker. He was sentenced to 10 years probation, which doesn’t really feel like sufficient. This isn’t the one disturbing stalking case Swift needed to cope with. One other man is going through expenses for writing her letters threatening to rape & kill her.