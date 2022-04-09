All the Old Kives is as much a love story as it is a spy thriller

all old knives (15a) stars Chris Pine as Henry Pelham, a CIA veteran who travels to Vienna to interview his former colleague, and ex-boyfriend, Celia (Thandive Newton), about a 2012 kidnapping Travels to California.

New information has revealed that the kidnapping – which went catastrophically wrong, and resulted in the death of more than 100 passengers, including children – was achieved with internal information provided by a CIA agent in Vienna. had gone.

Is Celia a traitor? And if so, does Henry have what it takes to pull the trigger on the woman he still loves?

Jonathan Price in All the Old Knives

Adapted from his novel by Olen Steinhauer, and directed by Janusz Metz, all old knives John Le Carré has a debt Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy As Henry set about the quest…