“All the Old Knives” proves that good performances and excellent direction combined with inspired camera work can transform even two people into something more substantial and enchanting.





Review by Jonathan W Hickman

A tense mole hunt is at the center of “All the Old Knives,” a talkative but exceptionally well-crafted spy thriller starring Chris Pine and Thandive Newton.

The film takes place over two time periods, separated by six years. CIA…