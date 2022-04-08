All the Old Knives ending explained

Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton’s spy thriller All the Old Knives is now out on Amazon Prime Video. The film, based on the novel of the same name, follows Henry Pelham (Pine) as he tries to uncover which CIA mole potentially leaked information that cost more than 100 people their lives.

When he is tasked with interrogating his former lover and colleague Celia Harrison (Newton), however, things begin to unravel. As we dissect the ins and outs of what went down, there will be All the Old Knives spoilers!

The movie is told in two timelines. The first is the timeline in which the hijacking of Flight 127 in Austria takes place, following our cast of characters’ actions during that time. The second is eight years later; Henry is tasked by Vick (Laurence Fishburne) with uncovering the mole,…