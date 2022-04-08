All the Old Knives Movie Review (2022)

Eight years earlier, a plane was hijacked in Vienna and the members of the CIA station—including agents Henry Pelham (Chris Pine) and Celia Harrison (Thandive Newton) and senior officers Vic Wallinger (Lawrence Fishburne) and Bill Compton (Jonathan Price). ) were included. Chase down any and all possible clues to try to figure out a way to defuse the situation before the bleeding starts. It failed and all 120 people aboard, terrorists and hostages alike, were killed. Now, new information has emerged that suggests that there was a mole in the office that may have secretly provided information to terrorists. Henry is accused of interviewing the surviving members of the group – who mysteriously committed suicide a few months after the incident – to see if he can find out who is to blame.