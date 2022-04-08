‘All the Old Knives’ review: Spy romance doesn’t make much of an impact

Secrets, score settlement, grudge holding, deception and accusations are, of course, the stuff of international espionage. In some circumstances they can also be a component of romantic entanglements, especially after complex relationships. All of which is to say that both international espionage and romantic entanglement revolve around the essential obliviousness of other people.

Such is the purpose of “All the Old Knives,” a cerebral thriller with an elegant sensibility directed by Janus Metz, from a screenplay adapting his own novel by Olen Steinhauer. Chris Pine stars as Henry Pelham, a CIA case officer sent to interview his former ally and secret ex-boyfriend, Celia Harrison (Thandive Newton), who has left behind international espionage to start a family. …