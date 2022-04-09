All the Old Knives Review

All the Old Knives is now streaming on Prime Video.

Just over eight years ago, Chris Pine starred in Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit yet another in Paramount’s long line of attempts to reboot Tom Clancy’s everyman superspy. Although that would-be franchise fizzled out on the big screen (don’t worry, Ryan is alive and well on TV as embodied by John Krasinski), Pine was a good fit for the character and his world, so his leading turn in All the Old Knives, now streaming on Amazon Prime (right alongside the current incarnation of Jack Ryan), marks a welcome return to the genre for the star –– albeit under wildly different marching orders.

Based on ​​Olen Steinhauer’s 2015 novel of the same name, All the Old Knives harks back to the espionage potboilers of an earlier era, evoking…