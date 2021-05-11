All the reasons to adore ‘Namak Issk Ka’ couple Yug and Kahani!

Ever since ‘Namak Issk Ka’ launched, show is getting audience attention. Show promises to showcase a journey of a dancer through its lead ‘Kahani’.

A tragedy happen in the past that separated Kahani and Yug. Kahani learns later in the show that Yug is no one but her childhood friend. She decides to find about her Parents. Here, Yug hates dancers yet Kahani’s innocence pulls him towards her. Yug’s brother Raunak keeps an evil eye on Kahani. Yug misunderstands Kahani and thinks latter is trying to trap Raunak. Furthermore, Kahani tries to explain Yug and his family that Raunak is blackmailing her to marry him. Yug refuses to believe Kahani. He ends up marrying her. Yug also vows to marry Gunjan.

Well, as the story progressed Kahani proved Yug that Raunak is the real culprit. Yug has a change of heart towards Kahani. He decides to befriend Kahani. In the meantime, Kahani realizes her love for Yug and expects the same from him. Yug too falls for Kahani. Fans likes the Jodi of Kahani and Yug. Here, we are quoting few more reasons why fans adore Namak Iskk Ka couple ‘YuHani’.

Their love-hate story:

Love-Hate story is fans favorite unquestionably. Yug and Kahani’s cute fight has audience heart before they realized their love for each other. Duo don’t stand each other yet loves to be around each other.

Kahani claims her right on Yug:

Inspite knowing Yug hate dancers, the way Kahani claimed her right on Yug; fans fallen for the bold female character ever. Generally, male lead falls for the heroine but show ‘Namak Issk Ka’ is exceptional!

Yug supporting Kahani is a treat to watch:

Post Yug learned Kahani keeps a good heart, the way he supported latter; fans simply adore the Jodi of ‘YuHani’.

So these are few obvious reasons why fans adore the Jodi of Yug and Kahani. Tell us what made you to fall for the Jodi of Yug and Kahani

Stay tuned with us for more news, spoilers and latest updates.