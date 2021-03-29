“All this to stop a 36 year old LeBron James”: Bronny James reacts to a meme about LaMarcus Aldridge forming a superteam with the Brooklyn Nets to beat Lakers MVP | The SportsRush

Bronny James reacts to a meme that says the Brooklyn Nets assembled a superteam just to beat a 36-year-old LeBron James in his 18th season.

It seemed as though the Brooklyn Nets were headed towards obscurity after having traded almost every single one of their future assets in 2014 to acquire Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce; two players who were well out of their prime.

With most of their picks having landed in Boston, the Nets were amongst the worst teams in the league for more than half of a decade. Fast-forward to today and the Nets are the clear title favorites, over LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Thought to have been contenders at the start of the season with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving at the helm, the Nets went out and acquired James Harden, Blake Griffin, and LaMarcus Aldridge mid-season to further solidify their hold over the Eastern Conference.

The NBA community online exploded with memes on the Brooklyn Nets essentially going after anybody they wanted, with players such as Enes Kanter joining in on the fun as well.

Bronny James posts a meme saying the Nets are doing too much to beat 36-year-old LeBron James

LeBron James’s eldest son Bronny James has been quite active on social media for almost two years now. He certainly didn’t miss out on the plethora of memes that consumed NBA Twitter in wake of the ‘Aldridge to Brooklyn’ news.

He posted a screenshot of a meme posted on Twitter that poked fun at the Brooklyn Nets for forming the greatest team of all time, on paper, to stop LeBron James, who is in his 18th season. He captioned the screengrab with 5 straight face emojis.

Bronny mad too? LMAO pic.twitter.com/SQeOz7lFt3 — hoodie harden (@hardenbbq) March 28, 2021

It’s clear Bronny isn’t an advocate of the Nets adding a player who is fresh off a season of averaging 19 points a game, to a team that is already stacked to the brim with superstar talent.

The Los Angeles did however make moves as well, signing Andre Drummond last night. Though he will be a monster on the glass, he does not provide anything that could help in stopping any of Brooklyn’s 3 superstars.