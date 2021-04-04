“All those guys, they would friendly shoot around a little bit” – Jim Cornette talks Brock Lesnar shoot fighting with fellow WWE Superstars | The SportsRush

Jim Cornette talks Brock Lesnar shoot fighting with fellow WWE Superstars. The Beast Incarnate is a product of the WWE Developmental brand OVW.

Before there was NXT, the WWE developed their young talent down at Ohio Valley Wrestling. The developmental brand had Jim Cornette as their head booker back in 2002. This was also the time when Lesnar was preparing to be a WWE Superstar.

Also read: Edge reveals his reaction to being told he would main event Wrestlemania 37

Speaking on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the former booker revealed how he and Shelton Benjamin would engage in friendly shoot fights. Lesnar also did the same with Brian Keck, and Sylvester Terkay while they were all a part of OVW.

Jim Cornette talks Brock Lesnar shoot fighting with fellow WWE Superstars

“Shelton of course was a high-level amateur at Minnesota and was one of the assistant coaches on the team that Brock was on. So they did a little bit… they were, uh… Shelton was riding him just a tad bit for a second there. They used to like to do that in OVW in training. They’ve talked about it. Brock, and Shelton, and we had Brian Keck, and Sylvester Terkay. And, you know, all those guys, they would friendly shoot around a little bit. It was fun.”

Brock Lesnar and Shelton Benjamin were part of arguably WWE’s greatest group of call ups from OVW. The two came up alongside the likes of John Cena, Batista and Randy Orton; all future WWE Champions that rose to the top of the mountain.

John Cena and Batista have both left the promotion for the bright lights of Hollywood while Brock Lesnar left the WWE, proved himself in the UFC before returning for another dominant run.

Click here for more Wrestling News