All-time YouTuber James Charles was “canceled” on Twitter – TMT Daily

Remember the glamorous James Charles? We’re looking at all the reasons why Twitter and the rest of #CancelCulture have canceled the makeup star over the years.

For anyone who has collaborated with some of the Internet’s most popular Hollywood celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Doja Cat, who would hate beauty icons? Well, a lot of people. Let’s see some of his most dramatic moments on Twitter.

pic.twitter.com/HQ0NvzA36C – James Charles (@jamescharles) February 16, 2017

Ebola is not funny

The world may realize that Ebola is a serious virus that has killed millions of people, but in 2017, James Charles posted an “abusive” tweet about the Ebola virus and fears of traveling to Africa. Yikes. . . And even worse, the YouTube star was actually the first male to take center stage for Covergirl’s first “Coverboy”, according to Insider. So of course, there were many people Keep watching his actions.

For many men who love makeup, James Charles was labeled “conservative” in his ideas about Africa in the 21st century. Charles quickly addressed his error and tweeted how he felt “extremely sorry” for his offensive message.

Charles also explained: “As a white cis male, I recognize my privilege and would never like to take that, but I *** ed.” Since then, we have not heard James Charles make any controversial jokes about the African continent or the Ebola virus.

problem is this

Haven’t been since halloween Stephen King’s film adaptation this, But when James Charles tweeted how blatantly awful the film was, many called Charles on his biased and shocking film review.

Twitter users reminded James Charles of his excitement for the film and even about him Strange things Actor Finn Wolfhard stepped in and tweeted: “Why are you (Charles) in the movie theater on your phone?” rule 1.” Finished!

To address all the drama about my comments on the movie “IT” pic.twitter.com/EtkNG474U3 – James Charles (@jamescharles) September 10, 2017

As entertaining Finn Wolfhard’s tweet James Charles quickly tweeted back: “I was just dragged away by a great child actor. I am honored. “But fans did not enjoy Charles’s chugly at all.” Especially when a Twitter user commented: “He (Wolfhard) isn’t pulling you, that’s the fact.” And don’t talk about a movie *** If you’ve only seen five minutes of it (what are you doing)?

As many James Charles called “rude”, he decided to record a two-minute video to completely change his opinion of the film, again praising its cinematography and cast, but added: “Please Turn off about using your phone during a movie. ” He was so close.

LGBTQ + Community

James charles Makeup tutorials can be legendary, We assume with that contour, soapy brow and fox’s eyes, isn’t there love? However, according to InsiderThe star suffered a major setback when he told YouTuber Jeff Wittek in a 2019 video that he felt he would put himself on the “Gay Scale” at “5.5”.

YouTuber explained to Jeff Wittek that he does not see himself as “utterly gay” because he believes that some women have been “really beautiful” in the past and have also liked “trans people in the past” is.

accordingly NylonThe comment about gay men not being completely gay in the gay scale equation in “trans men” meant that he was “realizing that trans men are not” which took as transphobic for many viewers went.

James Charles invited his fans to speak on his IG story and tweeted: “I Disappointed my own community: Let’s talk about it. “

Met gala

Let us thank the Met Gala for their invitation to James Charles’s epic speech. In 2019, the makeup icon thanked Alexander Wang on Instagram: “Being invited to such an important event is such an honor and a step forward in the right direction for influential representation in the media and becoming a catalyst for me Very excited for ” Oh, is that so.

In response to the James Charles controversial post, author Philip Ellis tweeted: If you don’t care Influential representation in the media Then your politics is not contradictory! “

party

This is not the first time we have seen social media affected Ignore the COVID-19 rules By throwing a huge party, but on July 21, 2020, James Charles was caught at a party with Larry Merritt in California. However, as Insider Reportedly, a Twitter user tweeted all the stars involved in “Consider the social mess” and asked others to use their platforms to encourage them to do the same.

James Charles stated that he has tested negative for COVID-19 several times and that “protecting people and maintaining COVID-19” is more important than a birthday party.

Just an influencer?

On February 26, 2020 James charles was in the news For allegedly “grooming” someone, meaning that YouTuber was being accused of pedophilia.

Although “Grooming” may be associated with an extremely dangerous action, Charles took to Twitter and explained: “There is a video going on about me on Tiktok and a guy called me a groom on Twitter and I immediately addressed it I want to do. The charge made by this person is completely wrong. “

Charles claimed to be asking the person he was chatting with if he was actually “eighteen years old” and then flirted back. His tweet continued: “He was taking pictures of me with another device, and from the beginning there was a reverse motive.”

When the “man” told him that he was indeed “sixteen”, Charles reportedly said: “I told him I wasn’t okay with it. He started getting upset, and at this point, I befriended him.” . We have not spoken since. I am not blaming him or tormenting myself, just share what is happening and what happened was not right. “

Charles said: “After such false accusations in the past, I will never deliberately tangle Less with someone And put my life in line for some Snapchat. ”

What do you think about the recent James Charles scandal? And do you think it will be canceled again?