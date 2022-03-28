All whites advance to finals of Oceania Qualifiers

Tahiti defeated a fighting game in Doha to reach the final of the All Whites Oceania Qualifiers.

The 1-0 win, courtesy of a Liberato Caques’ first senior goal for New Zealand, sees Danny Hay’s side progress to face the Solomon Islands on Thursday morning (New Zealand) for a place in the Intercontinental Play-off.

The side changed significantly compared to the previous game as Stefan Marinovic, Bill Tuiloma, Liberato Caques, Joe Bell and Elijah just came in for their maiden starts in this tournament.

Looking to catch the All Whites at the break, the Tahiti were very much on the defensive. In the first half, good opportunities were continually squandered by the Tahiti back line to keep them goalless at half time.

Tahiti was a highly competitive sport the whole time, some of them were lucky…