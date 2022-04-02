All whites are playing for a windfall of $15 million as well as a tough World Cup place in the group

Bill Tuiloma celebrates scoring the All Whites’ first goal in the Oceania qualifying final against Solomon Islands. They have now won over Costa Rica, away from joining the World Cup group featuring defending champions Germany and Spain.

The excitement of being one victory away from the appearance of the third World Cup was replaced with a degree of panic for New Zealand football fans within 48 hours.

The All Whites will face the tough task of taking on four-time champions Germany, 2010 champions Spain and 2019 Asian Cup runners-up Japan if they make it to Qatar in November.

To get there, they must first beat Costa Rica, which finished fourth in qualifying in North and Central America and the Caribbean, in a one-off intercontinental playoff match in Doha in mid-June.