All Whites crush Solomon to reach World Cup playoffs

The All Whites easily won this morning’s Oceania World Cup qualification final against the Solomon Islands.

Chris Wood added to his record number of goals for New Zealand. (source: photosport)

New Zealand’s 5-0 win on Thursday morning was thanks to two goals from Bill Tuiloma and strikes from Chris Wood, Joe Bell and Matthew Garbett.

They will now advance to the June playoffs which are likely to take place against world number 42 Costa Rica.

Wood scored five goals during the tournament, which was condensed over the past two years into a smaller event held in Qatar due to the cancellation of COVID and border closures in the Pacific.

Today’s performance showed that the All Whites were too strong physically and tactically for the Solomon side.

New Zealand took the lead in the 23rd match from a Bill Tuiloma header.