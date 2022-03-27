All Whites Fight Before Tahiti

The All Whites defeated Tahiti 1–0 in their semi-finals to advance to the final of the Oceania World Cup qualifying tournament in Qatar.



Photo: photosport

It was a disappointing game for the New Zealanders, who dominated for the majority of it, but were unable to convert any of their chances until Liberato Caucasus pounced on a loose ball in the Tahiti box in the 70th minute. Gave.

New Zealand will play the Solomon Islands in the final on Thursday morning.

It was a physical fight in which seven yellow cards were dealt.

New Zealand boss Danny Hay made several changes to the squad that faced New Caledonia last time, with only Matt Garbett and Callum McCovatt remaining among 11 who started a 7-1 win. During this.

The All Whites’ plan was clear from the start,…