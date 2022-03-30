all whites one game away from the world cup

The All Whites are one step closer to the World Cup after winning the Oceania qualifying tournament.

Photo: photosport

In the final played in Qatar, the New Zealand team defeated the Solomon Islands 5-0.

They started without captain Winston Reid and winger Liberato Kakes, who were both on the yellow cards.

In the high-tempo game the All Whites managed to control most of the play in the first half and opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with a corner from Bill Tuiloma moving home.

Newcastle striker Chris Wood, who was the main target in front, led a cross in the 39th minute.

Just after the break, Joe Bell rolled into a corner that Solomon’s keeper failed to pick up for his third goal.

It was an even more impressive performance in the second half…