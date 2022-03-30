all whites one game away from the world cup

The All Whites are one step closer to the World Cup after winning the Oceania qualifying tournament.
In the final played in Qatar, the New Zealand team defeated the Solomon Islands 5-0.
They started without captain Winston Reid and winger Liberato Kakes, who were both on the yellow cards.
In the high-tempo game the All Whites managed to control most of the play in the first half and opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with a corner from Bill Tuiloma moving home.
Newcastle striker Chris Wood, who was the main target in front, led a cross in the 39th minute.
Just after the break, Joe Bell rolled into a corner that Solomon’s keeper failed to pick up for his third goal.
It was an even more impressive performance in the second half…
Read Full News