All whites secure places in Oceania World Cup qualifier final

The All Whites defeated Tahiti 1-0 to reach the final of the Oceania World Cup qualifying tournament in Qatar.

Tahiti’s defense remained strong for most of the game, before New Zealand secured a breakthrough in the 70th minute with a goal from Liberato Kakes.

The All Whites will face the Solomon Islands, who beat Papua New Guinea 3-2 in their semi-finals on Thursday.

The winner of the qualifying tournament will then play the fourth best team from the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF).

Whoever wins that game will finish last in the World Cup, which takes place in Qatar at the end of the year.