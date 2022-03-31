All Whites’ World Cup playoff rivals Costa Rica made it a hot run thanks to

Costa Rica struggled in the half-stage of World Cup qualifying in North and Central America and the Caribbean, five points from fourth place and one place in the intercontinental playoffs.

But after winning six of their last seven matches – and drawing the other – they head to Qatar in June to face New Zealand’s All Whites for a place at the World Cup in the same country in November .

His biggest result came last week, when he handed top qualifier Canada his first loss of a 14-match campaign, collecting three points that moved him past Panama in fourth place.

sky sport The All Whites will compete in the play-offs to qualify for the World Cup by defeating the Solomon Islands.

One win away in El Salvador on Monday [NZ time] Then got Costa Rica a place in the playoffs,…