All winners in each category

Deaf family drama CODA won Best Picture honors at the Oscars on Sunday, the first win for a streamer, at a ceremony that saw Best Actor-winner Will Smith mock comedian Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about his wife. hit.

Tinseltown’s biggest night began with a performance by pop megastar Beyoncé and touched off politics with a moment’s silence on the Ukraine crisis.

But before the final awards were handed out, the shocking Smith-Rock brawl went viral and changed the mood of the night.

codaA feel-good indie drama starring deaf actors in lead roles, was recently considered a long shot for Hollywood’s biggest award, but came a notable late surge to emerge victorious.

The film won the historic award for Apple TV+, a relative…