All you need to know about Alyssa Healy, the unstoppable Australian run machine. cricket news

Player of the Match with Player of the Tournament #CWC22 | @ahealy77 https://t.co/x5QxJ4qKFh — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) 1648977376000

Alyssa Healy rewrote cricket history when she smashed a 138-ball 170 against England in the final of the Women’s World Cup at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday.During her scintillating innings against England, Healy became the highest run-scorer in a single edition of the Women’s World Cup (509). She not only surpassed New Zealand great Debbie Hockley’s 25-year-old record, but also became the first female cricketer to score 500 or more runs in an edition of the tournament.Healy also holds the record for the highest individual score in a World Cup final in men’s and women’s cricket. Adam Gilchrist (149, 2007),[object Object]” class=”” data-ga=”within_article-topic_link|topic_Natalie-Sciver”…