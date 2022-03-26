All you need to know as the clocks go forward tonight

As daylight saving time begins, the clocks are set to advance an hour on Sunday mornings at 1 a.m., so long summer evenings await.

The new time will remain the same until the clocks go back one hour on Sunday, October 30.

This weekend will be the shortest weekend of the year and the hottest weekend ever as Ireland enjoys a mini-heatwave.

People will be able to enjoy the sunshine tomorrow evening as a good old vibe has returned once again.







(image: gettyimages.ie)



However, there will be no need to change the wake-up time, as most digital clocks on mobile phones will automatically update, i.e. the difference of hours…