All you needed to know about new UP deputy CM Brajesh Pathak | India News

New Delhi: Brajesh Pathak has been made the new Deputy Chief Minister in the Yogi Adityanath government.

Here are 10 things about Brajesh Pathak:

57-year-old Pathak had contested the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Lucknow Cantt. He defeated his nearest rival Surendra Singh Gandhi of Samajwadi Party by a margin of 39,512 votes with 1,08,147 votes.

He was the Minister of Legislative, Justice and Rural Engineering Services in the previous Yogi Adityanath cabinet.

Pathak won the 2017 UP assembly election from Lucknow Central constituency on a BJP ticket.

