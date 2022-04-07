Allan Brazil warns Rangers that a ‘gubbing’ is coming as Gaby Agbonlahor shocked by Celtic approach

Confident Allan Brazil has asked Rangers supporters to enjoy their European match against Braga as more pain awaits them against Celtic.

Parkhead fan Ange Postekoglu is a paid-up member of the supporters’ club after initially being surprised by the Australian’s appointment last summer.

Brazil are sure Celtic will look great for the side to face again in the Scottish Cup semi-finals on April 17, as well as in the final league match of Geo van Bronkhorst, which will take place soon after.

And the broadcaster asked a talkSPORT caller and a light blue persuasion to soak up their Europa League exploits as their best chance at lifting a trophy.

Speaking on his radio show, Brazil said: “Rangers go there with every chance, Big Fraze.