Allen & Overy incubator expands as firm sees ‘cultural shift’ toward legal tech – Reuters

Allen & Overy has unveiled the next batch of startups taking part in its Fuse innovation hub, announcing Monday the addition of close to a dozen legal and financial technology companies to the incubator.

Fuse’s new cohort, its fifth since launching in 2017, includes five legal tech companies: Melbourne-based document verification company Atticus, Toronto-based legal research platform CiteRight, New York-based contracts company Draftwise, Luxembourg-based ESG and sustainability compliance company Greenomy and London-based data annotation and model training AI-powered platform Humanloop.

Those companies join Fuse alums that also participated in past cohorts at the U.K.-based firm, including Avvoka, Define, Legatics and StructureFlow, the firm said.

Shruti Ajitsaria, head of Fuse, said the firm saw its highest-ever number of applicants for the current round, with 150 companies looking to participate globally.

In collaboration with firm clients, Allen & Overy also selected financial technology companies to participate in Fuse for a second year. The new fintech companies in the group include Amplifi, Arteria, Elliptic, Liquidly, Solidatus and Vault Platform. The program, which for the second year in a row is launching virtually, runs through the end of 2021.

The stated goal of the innovation hub at the nearly 3,000-lawyer law firm is to form a space where A&O lawyers, clients and companies in the cohort can collaborate and test out solutions, which can look different for each company.

Ajitsaria said the tech companies apply for the opportunity for a variety of reasons, including product development, introductions to clients, and being part of a community – and that the firm tailors the program to each participant. Companies get access to A&O’s lawyers and documents, product development and feedback, and the ability to collaborate with the firm on client projects, she said.

For lawyers at the firm, Fuse offers exposure to new technologies and the ability to utilize products that help with their work.

“From my perspective, Fuse is a really win-win situation in terms of knowledge transfer,” Ajitsaria said.

The hub is open to all lawyers to learn more about the resident companies, introduce them to clients and see if the lawyers want to try a product out in their own work, Ajitsaria said, adding, “I think that has kind of led to a bit of a cultural shift in that legal tech is seen really as being for the masses.” It has also led to lawyers at the firm using legal tech products on a more regular basis, she said.

Law firms in recent years have rushed to embrace innovation, at least as a goal, and at least in large part in response to client demand. That’s taken different forms, with some firms creating internal tech labs and incubators like the one at Allen & Overy. Many have hired chief innovation officers and created new internal teams, while some firms have established tech-oriented legal service subsidiaries, partnered with technology companies on new products, or poured capital into legal tech businesses.

For some legal tech companies, Fuse has provided lasting relationships with Allen & Overy, with several participating in multiple cohorts and leading to new technology adoption at the firm.

A&O’s banking practice adopted transaction management platform Legatics in 2018. The firm also announced that year that it licensed documentation automation platform Avvoka’s technology. Last summer, the firm licensed the technology from drafting and review company Define.

