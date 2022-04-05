Allianz Premiere 15S on BT Sport, iPlayer – Advanced Television

The RFU has announced that the Allianz Premiere 15s final at Sixway Stadium will be broadcast live on BT Sport and BBC iPlayer.

The top four teams in the competition will advance to the semi-final play-off, which will be played on 22 May at the home ground of the top two teams (broadcast live on BT Sport 2, BBC iPlayer and Premier 15’s website) with the finalists competing at the home of Worcester Warriors. to the title a fortnight later on 3 June (on BT Sport 1).

At least two fixtures will be streamed live in the final regular round (14 May) on Premier15’s website and BBC iPlayer, with all other matches being attempted in live events.

RFU’s Director of Marketing, Ivan Terney, commented: “This has been the most exciting …