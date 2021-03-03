ENTERTAINMENT

Allu Arjun and Koratala Siva movie release date locked

Posted on
It is known news that Stylish Star Allu Arjun Willing to cooperate with all Koratala Shiva For an upcoming film, which will go on floors in late 2021. Now as per the latest reports, the makers are planning to release the Allu Arjun starrer film on 31 March 2022 during the summer season.

Although # AA21 was announced in July last year, the makers have not made any updates specifically about the cast and crew since then. Reports are also coming in that Varlakshmi Sarathkumar has been roped in to play an important role under the direction of Kortala Siva. It is also being heard that she will play the role of a politician in the film # AA21. He will soon have an official announcement about his inclusion in # AA21. Varalakshmi Sarathkumar is currently based on two films – Maas Maharaja Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan starrer Cop Based Drama Crack and Allari Naresh’s Nandi Majesty.

He currently has a number of Project Ranam, Kateri, Pamban, Chassing, Piranthal Parashakti, Colors and Yanei in his kitty, which are in various production stages.

Allu Arjun is currently working with Rashmika Mandanna in the action drama Pushpa, starring Sukumar and directed by Mythri Movie Makers.

