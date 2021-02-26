Allu Arjun as the Chief Guest for the Chow Kabru Chailga Pre Release Event

Young actor Karthikeya Currently busy in promotional activities for his upcoming film Chow Kabru Chalaga in which he is sharing screen space with Lavanya Tripathi. Now stylish star Allu Arjun has come in support of Karthikeya and is going to attend the pre release event Chavu Kabru Challenge As the chief guest.

The film Chow Kabru Chalaga is slated to hit theaters on March 19. The pre-release event will be held on March 9 at the JRC Convention, Hyderabad.

Apart from the lead pair, Karthikeya and Lavanya Tripathi, the film stars Murali Sharma and Amani in the lead roles. The first glimpse of the film Chow Kabru Chalaga was also well received, so was all other promotional material starring Karthikeya. Cinematography directed by Karma Chawla and edited by Satya Ji, with music by Jacques Bejoy, Karthikeya’s upcoming film tells a unique story.

On the other hand, Karthikeya is making his debut in Kollywood with the Tamil film Valimai, with Thala Ajith playing the lead role. In addition, the 90ML fame actor will also play the role of an NIA officer in one of his upcoming films. Lavanya will be seen playing the female lead in the A1 Express.