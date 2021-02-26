ENTERTAINMENT

Allu Arjun as the Chief Guest for the Chow Kabru Chailga Pre Release Event

Posted on
Allu Arjun as the Chief Guest for the Chow Kabru Chailga Pre Release Event
Allu Arjun as the Chief Guest for the Chow Kabru Chailga Pre Release Event

Young actor Karthikeya Currently busy in promotional activities for his upcoming film Chow Kabru Chalaga in which he is sharing screen space with Lavanya Tripathi. Now stylish star Allu Arjun has come in support of Karthikeya and is going to attend the pre release event Chavu Kabru Challenge As the chief guest.

The film Chow Kabru Chalaga is slated to hit theaters on March 19. The pre-release event will be held on March 9 at the JRC Convention, Hyderabad.

Apart from the lead pair, Karthikeya and Lavanya Tripathi, the film stars Murali Sharma and Amani in the lead roles. The first glimpse of the film Chow Kabru Chalaga was also well received, so was all other promotional material starring Karthikeya. Cinematography directed by Karma Chawla and edited by Satya Ji, with music by Jacques Bejoy, Karthikeya’s upcoming film tells a unique story.

On the other hand, Karthikeya is making his debut in Kollywood with the Tamil film Valimai, with Thala Ajith playing the lead role. In addition, the 90ML fame actor will also play the role of an NIA officer in one of his upcoming films. Lavanya will be seen playing the female lead in the A1 Express.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
934
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
910
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
837
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
730
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });