Allu Arjun Birthday | Pushpa: The Rule, Icon to AA21, Upcoming Movies of the Telugu Actor

Telugu actor and Pushpa fame Allu Arjun turns a year older today. The actor is known for his remarkable portrayal of versatile roles in Telugu films but with the success of his latest release Pushpa: The Rise, the actor has gained fandom pan- India. The actor is also known for his mind-blowing dance skills and has been a recipient of several Filmfare Awards.
As Allu Arjun celebrates his birthday today, take a look at some of his latest and upcoming movies:
- Pushpa: The Rise
Pushpa is a 2021 Telugu action-drama. The film released in December 2021 and created a storm. Allu Arjun plays the role of Pushpa, a laborer who rises to top in the business of red sandalwood smuggling. On his way to success, he makes enemies, including a cop, who is hell bent on bringing down Pushpa’s business.
- Ala…
Read Full News