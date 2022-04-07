Allu Arjun fined by Hyderabad police for having tinted windows

‘Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo’ filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, actors Jr NTR, Kalyan Ram and Manchu Manoj were also fined for using tinted window shields on their vehicles.

Tollywood star Allu Arjun has reportedly landed in trouble with the Hyderabad traffic police, as he had to pay a fine for violating traffic rules earlier this week. According to an India Today reportAllu Arjun was fined Rs 700 and a challan was issued to the actor for using tinted window shields on his Range Rover SUV. Apart from him, Telugu director Trivikram Srinivas was also fined on Monday.

The Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo filmmaker’s vehicle was stopped at a busy centre in Hyderabad after the police noticed tinted window shields.Trivikram Srinivas was fined by the Hyderabad police for having tinted windows, which is a…