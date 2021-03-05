ENTERTAINMENT

Allu Arjun in Vaishnav fast emotional movement in Uppa

Posted on
Loading...
Allu Arjun's anger in Vaishnav sharp sentiment in Uppa
Allu Arjun in Vaishnav fast emotional movement in Uppa

Stylish star Allu Arjun Which is popular in the film industry for encouraging talented people, the recently released romantic and emotional drama Uppena saw Vaishnav Tej and Kriti Shetty in the lead roles. As per the merchant reports, the film Uppena has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in record time.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Allu Arjun is very impressed with Vaishnav Tej’s performance and is in awe of his emotional outburst in the film Uppena which is based on the theme of Honor Killing.

Loading...

After watching the film, Allu Arjun congratulated the cast and crew of Uppena and presented him a sapling as a token of appreciation. Bunny’s photographs with the cast and crew were shared by the makers Open, Where Naa Peru Surya Star was seen in a black dress.

Loading...

Uppana starred by debutant director Buchi Babu Sana and jointly supported by Mithri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writing, while Devi Sri Prasad composed the music for the film. The presence of Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi is one of the major attractions of Uppena.

Loading...

Meanwhile stylish star Allu is busy with Arjun Pushpa along with Sukumar, with Rashmika Mandana in the lead role.

Loading...
Loading...

Loading...

Loading...
Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
929
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
855
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
748
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
720
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
705
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
685
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });