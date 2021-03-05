Allu Arjun in Vaishnav fast emotional movement in Uppa

Stylish star Allu Arjun Which is popular in the film industry for encouraging talented people, the recently released romantic and emotional drama Uppena saw Vaishnav Tej and Kriti Shetty in the lead roles. As per the merchant reports, the film Uppena has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in record time.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Allu Arjun is very impressed with Vaishnav Tej’s performance and is in awe of his emotional outburst in the film Uppena which is based on the theme of Honor Killing.

Loading...

After watching the film, Allu Arjun congratulated the cast and crew of Uppena and presented him a sapling as a token of appreciation. Bunny’s photographs with the cast and crew were shared by the makers Open, Where Naa Peru Surya Star was seen in a black dress.

Loading...

Uppana starred by debutant director Buchi Babu Sana and jointly supported by Mithri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writing, while Devi Sri Prasad composed the music for the film. The presence of Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi is one of the major attractions of Uppena.

Loading...

Meanwhile stylish star Allu is busy with Arjun Pushpa along with Sukumar, with Rashmika Mandana in the lead role.

Loading...