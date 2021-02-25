Allu Arjun Mini Holiday with Family in Dubai

Stylish star Allu Arjun Stole some time off the busy shooting schedule, and wife Sneha and children Allu Ayan flew to Dubai with Allu Arha. He celebrated a mini vacation with family in Dubai before starting the new schedule of the upcoming action drama Pushpa.

The Allu family visited the theme park in Dubai. Surprisingly, there has been no news of this holiday in the media. However, a popular theme park in Dubai shared details about stylish star Allu Arjun’s visit to his place and posted some pictures of the same on his social handle.

Yesterday, Sneha Reddy shared a video on her microblogging page in which she is seen enjoying an air gallery with her beloved daughter Arrah At the Children’s Sports Museum in Dubai.

On the work front, Allu will be seen playing the role of Pushpraj, a lorry driver in Arjun Pushpa, which is based on smuggling red sandalwood. The shoot is currently taking place in Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu, where the producers are shooting a song and an important action sequence. To play the role of a dark-toned lorry driver in Sukumar’s directorial venture, Allu Arjun is spending three and half hours every day, 2 hours to apply makeup and an hour and a half to get it off.