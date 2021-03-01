ENTERTAINMENT

Allu Arjun Pushpa's teaser or first glimpse on 8 April

Stylish star Allu Arjun Currently busy with his upcoming pan-Indian film Pushpa, which is moving at a brisk pace under the direction of Sukumar. A few weeks ago, the makers of Pushpa confirmed that the Allu Arjun starrer featuring Kannada girl Rashmika Mandana in the lead will hit theaters on 13 August 2021. It is now being heard that the makers of Pushpa are planning to release either Pushpa Teaser or first glimpse on 8 April on the occasion of Allu Arjun’s birthday. Allu Arjun’s Pushpa teaser / first glimpse is awaiting official confirmation.

Pushpa is said to be a forest-based thriller, and she will mark Allu Arjun’s first Indian film, as it will be released in five languages. Sukumar’s directorial venture will be based on the Red Chandan smuggling, and marks the third time collaboration between Allu Arjun and filmmaker Sukumar.

In the month of December 2020, the shooting of the film Pushpa, in which Allu plays the role of Arjun Pushparaj, was suspended after testing positive by six crew members during a shoot set in Visakhapatnam, Koronovirus. As Allu Arjun is playing the role of a lorry driver, he made a physical change for the same.

