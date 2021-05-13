Allu Arjun returned home after beating Corona, seeing the father in front of the children

Well-known South Indian film superstar Allu Arjun Corona has turned negative. The actor shared a video on social media. In the video, he is seen meeting the family after 15 days. Seeing Allu at home, both children are also seen to be very excited.

Family meeting after 15 days of negative testing and quarantine. Missed the children so much ???? pic.twitter.com/ubrBGI2mER– Allu Arjun (Aluarjun) May 12, 2021

In the video shared by the same Allu, he is seen hugging and loving his son and then his daughter. As soon as Allu comes out of the elevator, the son runs over and hugs him. The daughter then comes out and Allu loves her. Sharing the video, Allu captioned it, “I am watching the family after a full 15 days. The corona is negative and the 15-day quarantine period is also over. I missed my children a lot ”.

Please tell that Allu Arjun had informed about the finding of corona positive by fans through a post on social media. He wrote, “Hello everyone, I am Kovid-19 positive. I have isolated myself at home and am taking all precautions. I request those who have come in contact with me to get their inquiry done. Stay at home, stay safe and get it. ” Whenever you get a chance, get yourself vaccinated. I request all my loved ones not to worry about me. I’m doing well “