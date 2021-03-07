ENTERTAINMENT

Allu Arjun, Sneha kiss each other in Taj Mahal

Stylish star Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy Their 10th wedding anniversary was celebrated yesterday, March 6 at the Taj Mahal. Allu Arjun shared two great pictures on social media to wish Sneha on the occasion of the wedding anniversary. While one picture is clicked in front of the Taj Mahal, another photo is taken during their wedding.

In one of the picks, Allu Arjun and Sneha are seen kissing each other. Bunny captioned the photo: a 10-year-old rollercoaster ride. It is known that Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy got married in a traditional Hindu ceremony on 6 March 2011. The couple have two children – Allu Ayan and Allu Arha.

After celebrating the wedding anniversary at the Taj Mahal, the couple- Allu Arjun and Sneha left for a romantic trip to snow-capped Dehradun.

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be seen playing the lead role in an upcoming film Pushpa, in which he is playing the role of Pushpa Raj, a lorry driver and this is the first time, he will romance Karnataka crush Rashmika Mandana, who is playing Belle a village. The action drama Pushpa is played by Sukumar and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

