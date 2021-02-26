ENTERTAINMENT

Allu Arjun wants Akhil's MEB to be successful
Stylish star Allu Arjun The results of Akhil Akkineni’s upcoming project Most Eligible Bachelor will be eagerly awaited. The film is directed by Bommarilu Baskar.

Geeta Arts 2 is going to be the production house behind the project. Pooja Hegde is playing the female lead. MEB will be released on June 19, 2021.

As per the latest update, Allu Arvind is influenced by Bommarillu Baskar’s work for Most Eligible Bachelor and he wants Baskar Allu to make a film with Arjun. However, it can be risky to deliver such a large project to Busker. Hence the success of Most Eligible Bachelor can boost their confidence.

Allu Arjun on the other hand is currently working Pushpa And they have the Koratala Shiva Project on hand.

