Allu Arjun worked hard for the dark complexion

Allu Arjun worked hard for thick color
Allu Arjun worked hard for the dark complexion

Stylish star Allu Arjun It is taking hours to perfect her makeup for her upcoming action and romantic drama, Pushpa, which is moving at a brisk pace under the direction of Sukumar. In this film Allu Arjun is playing the role of Pushpraj, a lorry cleaner. While her look and backdrop are already out, news is now coming that Allu Arjun has to give three and half hours to get into the skin of his character, two hours to apply makeup and to remove it. one and a half hour. . Darker color to make your color believable.

Bunny is striving for perfection. His eyebrows, hair, mustache, skin tone are similar to daily bets. Currently, Pushpa is shooting in Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu.

this is the first time, Rashmika Mandanna Allu is working in a film with Arjun, which is based on the red sanders smuggling backgrounds in the forests of Nalamala. Pushpa is a big budget entertainer, featuring music by Devi Sri Prasad and slated to hit theaters on August 13.

After wrapping up the shoot for Pushpa, Allu Arjun will start working with Koratala Siva for the film.

