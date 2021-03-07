Allu Arjun’s cousin Veeran Muttamsetti started at Bathuku bus stand

The Mega family is responsible for providing the maximum number of heroes in Tollywood. Megastar Chiranjeevi, Naga Babu, Power Star Pawan Kalyan, Mega power star Ram Charan, Stylish stars Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, mega prince Varun Tej and Allu Sirish have already established themselves using their abilities to the best. Recently Chiranjeevi’s nephew Vaishnav Tej also made his debut in the Telugu film industry with the film Uppena, which has already crossed 100 crores at the worldwide box office and now Veeran Muttamsetti, the launch pad of Allu’s cousin. Time is in progress.

Allu Aravind’s close relative Veeran Muttamsetti is featured in the upcoming film Bathuku Bus Stand in which he will play the lead role.

Veeran Muttamsetti underwent the necessary training to face him comfortably in front of the camera and now he is all set to make his debut in Tollywood from the film Bathuku Bus Stand, starring debutant Ivy Reddy and Kavita under the Illavilla TMTs banner And is produced jointly by K. Madhavi. . The regular shooting of this upcoming drama Bathuku Bus Stand has been wrapped up and more details about this upcoming drama will be out soon.

The makers of Bathuku Bus Stand announced that it will screen on 11 June.