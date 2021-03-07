Allu Arjun’s cousin’s debut: Bathuku busstand – TheMiracleTech

Stylish star Allu Arjun is one of the most popular actors in the country. He enjoys a large-scale fantasy all over South India. Using it as a launchpad would be an advantage for any young actor. Now, his cousin Veeran Muttamsetti got that chance.

Veeran is all set to make his debut as the main protagonist with the film Batuku Busstand. The first look poster of this film was launched the other day on the occasion of Veeran’s birthday. The film is currently in shooting stages.

The makers have announced that it will hit the screen on 11 June. The debutant is being written and directed by INV Kavita Reddy and Madhavi is controlling the project under the banner of Ilwala TMTs. Vas Kamal is handling cinematography and Yalender Mahaveer is composing its music. More information about the rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon.

