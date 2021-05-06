ENTERTAINMENT

Allu Arjun’s song broke record, 600 million views found on YouTube

Avatar

Stylish star Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer action and romantic film Aalha Vaikunthapuramulu Geet Butta set another record on YouTube. Let me tell you that the Buta Bomma song has crossed 600 million views in You Tube. And now Butta Bomma has become the first Telugu film video to achieve this feat.

For your information, let us know that the lyrics of Bomta Song are written by Ramjogya Shastri and sung by young Bollywood playback singer Armaan Malik. It is choreographed by Jani Master. Earlier during an interview, singer Armaan Malik said, “I have been an active regional language singer. I have always considered myself an Indian singer. I was waiting for the regional song to become a national hit. Now, as Kevin Peterson and David Warner danced to it, it has also become a crossover global hit. It is amazing that a song unites the whole country, regardless of the language it is in. “

