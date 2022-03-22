Allu Arjun’s wife beats Aishwarya Rai in terms of beauty



Allu Arjun is the top actor of cinema. Allu Arjun is constantly in limelight these days for his superhit film 'Pushpa'. Her stellar performance in Pushpa Movie has won everyone's heart and the audience has appreciated her excellent acting.

You must have seen romancing with many actresses on screen, but today we are going to tell you about Allu Arjun’s real life partner i.e. his wife Sneha Reddy, who herself lives a luxury lifestyle.

We know many things related to the life of Allu Arjun very well. On the other hand, today we will tell you about his wife Sneha Reddy, who gives a tough competition to many actresses with her beauty.

The love story of Sneha Reddy and Allu Arjun is very interesting. It is said that Allu met Sneha during a friend’s wedding. In the very first meeting, the actor started liking Sneha. Gradually, the closeness between the two started growing and both of them fell in love with each other. After which Allu Arjun married Sneha Reddy in Hyderabad on 6 March 2016.

Today Allu Arjun and Sneha have also become the parents of two children. Sneha Reddy is very beautiful to look at. Her glamorous style is no less than an actress. Sneha is beautiful as well as very smart. She is also called beauty with brain.

Sneha Reddy has completed her studies by staying in America. Sneha holds a degree in Computer Science. Let us tell you that Sneha’s father is a well-known businessman from Hyderabad.

Sneha Reddy has completed her studies by staying in America. Sneha holds a degree in Computer Science. Let us tell you that Sneha's father is a well-known businessman from Hyderabad.

He has more than 7 million followers on social media. Sneha often shares pictures with her family and with Allu Arjun. Often she keeps posting her glamorous pictures and videos too.